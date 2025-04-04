Foreign couple’s explicit public display on Pattaya Beach causes outrage, locals demand action

PATTAYA, Thailand – A shocking incident occurred on Pattaya Beach when a foreign couple, believed to be Russian, was seen engaging in inappropriate activity in full view of the public at approximately 3:10 AM on April 4. Despite the large number of locals and tourists who had gathered on the beach to relax, the couple showed no regard for those around them, continuing their behavior while being cheered on by an audience of over fifty people.

The crowd, which included both Thai locals and tourists, was openly encouraging the couple, with some even shouting and cheering for them. Despite the public nature of the event and attempts by others to stop the display, the couple persisted without any apparent shame. The incident was filmed and shared widely on social media, further fueling the controversy.







The couple’s actions, conducted in the sea, drew significant attention, with many of the onlookers recording the event and sharing it online for amusement. However, despite attempts from some individuals to stop the spectacle, the couple continued their display unabashedly, with no signs of stopping.

The event has sparked outrage among Pattaya locals, with many expressing concern over the damage to the city’s reputation as a popular tourist destination. In response, local residents are calling for authorities to step up monitoring and enforcement of public behavior in areas like Pattaya Beach to prevent similar incidents in the future, as they feel it harms the city’s image as a family-friendly destination.



























