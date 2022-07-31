Pattaya mayor inspects security and safety on Koh Larn Island

Pattaya officials gave Koh Larn a last-minute checkup before tourists arrived for the four-day holiday weekend.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, city council members and his deputies inspected progress on redevelopment of 15 roads on the island as well as the installation of buoys to mark swimming areas on Samae, Tien Beach, Front and Tawan beaches.







The mayor said the project to install 225 CCTVs on the island has been delayed, but he assured the public that as soon as they are delivered they will be professionally operated by an outsourced company.































