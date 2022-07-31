Pattaya to organize international cannabis festival in September

An international cannabis festival will be held in the city of Pattaya in September to promote cannabis and hemp for medical use and highlight the seaside city as a health tourism hub.

Pattaya City, CISW Green World Co Ltd, and Central Pattaya have announced a collaboration to organize the CISW Cann Festival Thailand 2022, with the goal of promoting cannabis for medical use and providing participants with business opportunities. The event will showcase products made from cannabis and hemp, a business-matching event for investors, and a beauty contest.







The CISW Cann Festival Thailand 2022 is set to take place from September 9 to 11, 2022, at Central Pattaya Department Store. (NNT)







































