Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard spreads holiday joy to over 1,400 children

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Christmas approaches, the spirit of giving comes alive in Pattaya, thanks to the generosity and dedication of the Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard. This year, the club is bringing festive cheer to over 1,400 children across the region, including those in underprivileged families and children’s homes such as Take Care Kids, Baan Kruja Anti Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center, Father Ray Children’s Village, Pattaya Orphanage, and many others.

The effort includes assembling food parcels and Christmas bags filled with goodies to brighten the holiday season. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of the British Chamber of Commerce Thailand and ESS Development, the club’s Children’s Christmas Bags will reach countless smiling faces. Local Rotary members, including Joy, Suree, and Ying, have worked tirelessly to raise additional funds to support this initiative.







Adding to the festive spirit, Vines to Vino Thailand has kindly sponsored 100 Adult Christmas Food Bags, ensuring that not just children but entire families can feel the warmth of the season.

On Sunday, 23rd November, club members visited Makro to gather ingredients and treats for over 800 children’s Christmas Bags, with another 100 bags prepared for a school project in Laos. In December, these gifts will be packed and delivered, turning the excitement of the holiday season into a tangible expression of care and community.

A heartfelt thank you goes out to all the sponsors of the Christmas Bags, the supporters of the club’s sold-out Christmas dinner, and every member, friend, and supporter who made this heart-warming effort possible. Through their generosity and compassion, the Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard is helping to create a season of joy, hope, and smiles for children and families who need it most.



































