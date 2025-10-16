Pattaya Mayor inspects donated private land, plans pump station to tackle recurrent flooding

By Pattaya Mail
0
555
Mayor Poramet Ngampichet inspects the donated plots beside the beach-side condo, highlighting Pattaya’s commitment to improving public drainage and flood prevention.

PATTAYA, ThailandMayor Poramet Ngampichet inspected two plots of private land beside a beach condominium in Naklua, recently offered for public use.

The donated land will allow the city to upgrade an existing pump station, which had previously been difficult to access due to its private ownership. The improved facility aims to enhance drainage capacity, mitigate flood risks during the monsoon season, and provide a public space for the community.

Mayor Poramet emphasized that all works will follow legal guidelines and that Pattaya city will collaborate with relevant agencies to ensure the drainage system is installed properly and benefits the surrounding neighborhoods. He also expressed gratitude to the landowners for their cooperation.


City officials and Mayor Poramet review plans for the upgraded pump station, aiming to reduce monsoon flooding for nearby communities.

Mayor Poramet thanks the private landowners for their cooperation, ensuring the area will serve as a public space and strengthen Pattaya’s flood management infrastructure.















