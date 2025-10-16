Pattaya Mayor inspects donated private land, plans pump station to tackle recurrent flooding

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet inspected two plots of private land beside a beach condominium in Naklua, recently offered for public use.

The donated land will allow the city to upgrade an existing pump station, which had previously been difficult to access due to its private ownership. The improved facility aims to enhance drainage capacity, mitigate flood risks during the monsoon season, and provide a public space for the community.

Mayor Poramet emphasized that all works will follow legal guidelines and that Pattaya city will collaborate with relevant agencies to ensure the drainage system is installed properly and benefits the surrounding neighborhoods. He also expressed gratitude to the landowners for their cooperation.










































