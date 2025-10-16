Lost Italian tourist with only hotel key highlights Thai generosity in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – An unusual rescue unfolded in Pattaya this week when an Italian tourist, Mr. Marco De Vivo, found himself stranded without any identification or belongings, relying only on a hotel key to navigate the city. Authorities say he was last reported at the Pattaya Police Station, where international liaison officers stepped in to assist.

According to police reports and eyewitnesses, Mr. De Vivo had been drinking at a local bar two days prior and lost both his passport and personal items. With only a key in hand, he was unable to recall his hotel or guesthouse. “I just had the key,” the tourist reportedly told authorities.







Public concern and support poured in online, with many Pattaya residents offering tips and advice. Some suggested checking the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) or TM30 systems, which track foreign visitors’ hotel registrations, while others encouraged recalling nearby landmarks or asking hotel staff to recognize the key.

One resident noted, “He was last seen saying he stayed at Sunview on Bua Khao Alley. Police can check; every hotel registers foreign guests via TM30.” Another shared practical advice: “It’s always useful to carry a hotel business card or QR code on the keychain so you can find your way back.”







Others expressed empathy and admiration for Pattaya’s community spirit: “Poor guy, he’s in a foreign place with nothing,” said one commenter. “Thankfully he still had the key. Thai people will help him find his room.” Another suggested, “If staff recognize the tourist, they should come forward immediately to assist him.”

Authorities emphasized that hotels and guesthouses are required to report foreign guests’ stays to immigration within 24 hours, making it easier for officials to trace his location. With combined efforts from the police, local businesses, and concerned residents, Mr. De Vivo’s case highlights the city’s culture of care and willingness to support visitors in distress.



Despite the unusual circumstances, this incident reflects positively on Pattaya’s tourism ethos. Many locals expressed pride in the city’s generosity and urged tourists to carry essential information such as hotel cards, room numbers, or emergency contacts to prevent similar situations in the future.

As of the latest updates, Mr. De Vivo is receiving assistance from international liaison officers and is expected to be safely reunited with his accommodation soon. Residents hope his story will serve as a reminder of Pattaya’s hospitality and the city’s dedication to protecting and assisting foreign visitors.



































