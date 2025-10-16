Pattaya launches clean-up drive to reclaim public walkways from private misuse

PATTAYA, Thailand – Jomtien municipal officers have taken firm action to clear public space encroachments as part of an ongoing citywide effort to restore order and improve community living standards. The latest operation saw officers visiting residential areas to inspect and remove objects illegally placed on public property, while also engaging residents in dialogue to promote mutual understanding and civic responsibility.

Officials said the effort aims to “return public space to the people,” ensuring footpaths and common areas remain open and accessible to all. The initiative reflects Pattaya City’s policy of balancing law enforcement with community cooperation, focusing on education before penalties.







Local residents expressed strong support for the clean-up operation, praising both the municipal officers for their professionalism and the homeowners for cooperating peacefully. Many took to social media to call it a positive example of community partnership, with comments such as “This is what society needs — order and cooperation,” and “Thank you to the officers and residents for keeping our streets accessible.”

City officials have urged the public to continue reporting similar cases of obstruction or public space misuse through the Pattaya City hotline 1337, ensuring ongoing monitoring and swift resolution.



































