Pattaya mayor inspects city’s storm drain dredging operation

Pattaya City is taking proactive steps to address potential flooding risks by flushing and dredging its drainage system. On October 27, Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet inspected the area around the Moom Aroi restaurant at the Pattaya Third Road intersection where cleansing work was in progress.







Mayor Poramet clarified that the drainage dredging project in Pattaya is an annual undertaking carried out by the Public Works Department of Pattaya City and contracted companies. The recurring operation is to ensure the cleanliness and efficiency of sewer pipes, preventing the accumulation of debris and sediment. Currently, a significant sediment buildup is evident, particularly near the intersection of Moom Aroi restaurant along Pattaya Third Road, reaching layers up to 90 centimeters thick in some areas.

Beyond the challenges posed by sand and silt, Pattaya grapples with a significant issue of debris within its drainage system, a notable concern for the city. The continuous year-round cleaning endeavors aim to sustain efficient water flow, mitigating the risk of flooding, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall. The project is directing its efforts toward cleaning and maintaining crucial drainage locations, including Pattaya Third Road, Central Road, Beach Road, and Sukhumvit Road.





























