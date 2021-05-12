Cluster from infected African gem traders in Chanthaburi spreading fast

A COVID-19 cluster from infected African gem traders was spreading fast as there were 91 new cases in the eastern province yesterday.

Active case finding in Chanthaburi from May 6 to 9 found 109 COVID-19 cases and the 91 new cases on May 10 made a new high in the province in the latest wave of the disease.

They included 47 Africans and their 44 Thai family members.







In the latest COVID-19 wave, Chanthaburi has logged 533 total cases comprising 377 Thais and 156 foreigners.

The foreigners included 118 Guineans, 10 Malians, five Ivory Coast nationals, two Gambians, eight Cambodians and one Myanmar. Twelve other foreigners were under nationality verification.







Chanthaburi governor Suthee Thongyam said the cluster had grown because infected people had been unaware of disease control measures. First cases were asymptomatic and lived their normal life by meeting others and attending religious ceremonies. Their COVID-19 was of the British variant, he said. (TNA)























