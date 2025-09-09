Pattaya Mayor flags three flood-prone areas and ramps up water pump and warning systems

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet has highlighted three key flood-prone areas in the city following heavy rainfall last night, measuring between 50–80 millimeters. The affected spots include Khao Noi, Khao Talo, and South Pattaya’s Sukhumvit Road. Water rushing from Khao Noi and Khao Talo overwhelmed the pumps, causing streets to flood for more than two hours between 9:00 and 11:00 PM.

Mayor Poramet noted that while Phase 1 pumps are nearly operational and Phase 2 pumps provide partial relief, the city aims to prevent repeat images of cars stranded in floodwaters. Officials reported that some drivers ignored warnings and attempted to pass through high-flow areas, resulting in vehicles being stuck mid-flood.







Meanwhile, behind the Four Regions Floating Market, water remains, primarily because a pump became unusable after its power cables were stolen. The city has instructed the Sanitation Department to urgently repair and replace the equipment to restore functionality as quickly as possible.

Pattaya City has also allocated a budget to install flood warning signals in high-risk areas to prevent vehicles from entering dangerous zones. Until the systems are fully operational, personnel will continue to manage traffic and ensure public safety. The mayor extended apologies to affected residents and confirmed that urgent measures are underway to resolve flooding at the three major risk points.







































