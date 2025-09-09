Pattaya officials remove mother and child panhandling outside Third Road 7-Eleven

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya officials received complaints from residents about a mother bringing her child to solicit money from tourists in front of the 7-Eleven next to a hotel on Pattaya Third Road, near Soi Chalermprakiat 2/1.

Police patrol along with two city enforcement officers, responded promptly to the complaint. Officials approached the mother and child, spoke with them, and successfully persuaded them to leave the area. They were escorted home safely, ensuring both the safety of the child and the comfort of the public.







Residents expressed mixed reactions online. Some voiced concern over the child’s welfare, questioning whether the child receives an education, while others urged authorities to take stricter measures to prevent the issue from becoming a recurring problem.

City officials reminded the public that while enforcement ensures public safety and order, social support and educational opportunities are also crucial to prevent children from growing up in such vulnerable situations.





































