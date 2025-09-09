High-speed overtake ends in horror crash on Pattaya Third Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Two men were seriously injured in a violent motorcycle crash at the entrance of Soi Leng Kee on Pattaya Third Road early Sunday morning. Rescue teams, including paramedics from Bangkok Pattaya Hospital and local volunteers, rushed to the scene.

Debris from a black Honda Click and a sidecar delivery bike was strewn across the road. A 30-year-old Thai rider was found unconscious on the pavement, while the delivery driver, 40-year-old Modin from Myanmar, was pinned inside his damaged sidecar and also unresponsive.







Roughly 50 meters away, a black Suzuki Swift with a dented right side was located. The driver told police he was traveling from South Pattaya to collect a customer when the speeding Honda Click attempted a risky overtake and struck the oncoming sidecar.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Authorities are investigating and urging motorists to slow down and use extra caution on Pattaya’s congested roads.



































