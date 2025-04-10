Pattaya tourism faces low season blues amid fluctuating Thai baht and global uncertainty

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Thailand enters its traditional tourism low season, Pattaya’s tourism sector is once again bracing for challenges — this time compounded by global economic jitters and a fluctuating Thai baht. While international arrivals continue at a steady pace, hoteliers, tour operators, and small business owners are finding it increasingly difficult to maintain margins as currency volatility adds to operational pressures.

On April 9, the Thai baht closed at 34.55 per US dollar, recovering from its weakest level in over four and a half months — 34.98 per dollar — earlier in the day. This sharp intraday rebound was driven by increased demand for safe-haven assets and currencies such as the Japanese yen, Swiss franc, and gold, which once again surged above $3,000 per ounce in global markets.







The baht’s recovery comes amid renewed concerns over the global economy, particularly after signs of an escalating trade war between the U.S. and its trading partners reignited fears of a slowdown. These concerns have pushed foreign investors to shift positions: on Tuesday, they were net buyers of Thai stocks by 411 million baht but simultaneously offloaded 1.04 billion baht in Thai bonds — a clear sign of caution.

For Pattaya, a city heavily reliant on international tourism and seasonal cash flow, the low season already brings thinner crowds. The stronger baht recovery might help import-dependent businesses like restaurants and retailers reduce costs in the short term, but the long-term outlook remains clouded by uncertainty in global demand and foreign visitor spending patterns.



Pattaya’s tourism sector is currently experiencing a trend of short-term bookings and last-minute walk-ins, with travelers becoming noticeably more cautious about their spending. Fluctuating exchange rates are influencing everything from souvenir purchases to the budgets available for tour operators to invest in upkeep and operations during the off-peak months.

In response, tourism authorities and local businesses are pushing for enhanced domestic promotional campaigns and supportive policies to help cushion the impact of the seasonal slowdown. There’s a growing focus on targeted marketing efforts to attract regional and domestic travelers, particularly ahead of upcoming long weekends and national holidays.



With the baht projected to move within the 34.40–35.00 range per U.S. dollar in the near term, flexibility and adaptability will be key. Business operators are closely monitoring critical indicators such as U.S. inflation data, global gold prices, the Chinese yuan’s trajectory, and geopolitical developments that could affect global trade and investor confidence.



























