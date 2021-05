Pattaya’s mayor couldn’t administer Covid-19 vaccine shots, but he could cook Pad Thai for those who were.

Sonthaya Kunplome slaved over a hot stove May 21, helping cook free meals for the 70 doctors, nurses and administrators running the vaccination operation at Pattaya Hospital.

The hospital was one of five vaccination centers May 20-21, but had only 2,000 doses per day to offer. Pattaya, as a whole, had only 20,000.