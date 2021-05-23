Pattaya community pleads for relief after severe thunderstorm

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
229
Maliwan Prachanan describes the frightening events from the night a severe thunderstorm struck the Nongyai community.

The recent thunderstorm that hit Pattaya and the surrounding municipalities caused severe flooding and damage to homes and shops throughout the area.

Nongprue Deputy Mayor Wanchai Saeng-ngam led municipality officials to visit the Nongyai community on May 21 to inspect the extent of the damage.



Nongyai resident Maliwan Prachanan told officials how the storm destroyed her shop and damaged essential equipment needed to make a living.

Wanchai promised to bring relief as soon as possible.

The Nong Prue Municipality Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Division is on standby to assist 24 hours a day, Wanchai said. Tel. 038-734934.


Nongprue Deputy Mayor Wanchai Saeng-ngam and municipality officials inspect the damage.


The heavy rain and strong wind blew away the canvas roofs and damaged retail and food stalls.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR