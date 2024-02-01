Humanitarian effort brings aid to vulnerable residents in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Pinyo Homklan spearheaded a heart-warming initiative on January 31, as the Nong Pla Lai Municipality in east Pattaya rallied to provide essential support to the community. The benevolent mission, driven by a collaborative effort with private sectors, aimed to alleviate economic hardships faced by residents, especially the elderly and individuals with disabilities.







To ensure fairness and transparency in aid distribution, the municipality conducted thorough surveys across nine villages, implementing stringent screening procedures. The atmosphere during the distribution of 300 sets of crucial items to those identified as most in need, mirrored the success of the municipality’s organized approach. Mayor Pinyo emphasized the significance of community engagement and expressed gratitude for the positive collaboration between local authorities and residents.































