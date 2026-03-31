Pattaya clarifies delays in Bali Hai public toilet project after contractor issues and failed bids

PATTAYA, Thailand – The city of Pattaya has addressed continued delays in the construction of a public restroom facility at Bali Hai Pier, confirming that multiple setbacks have stalled the project but a new contractor is expected to be appointed by May.

During a city council meeting, Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai explained that the project has faced a series of obstacles since its early stages, including challenging underground ground conditions and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The original contractor later abandoned the project due to financial difficulties, prompting the city to terminate the contract, seize performance guarantees, and pursue legal action for damages.

Officials said the procurement process has since failed twice under the e-bidding system. In the first round, there were interested buyers but no formal bids submitted. In the second, a bidder submitted documents that were incomplete, forcing another cancellation.

The city has now shifted to a selection-based procurement method under public procurement regulations in order to move the project forward. Authorities confirmed that interested contractors have already entered the process.



Despite repeated setbacks, officials remain optimistic that a new contract will be signed in May, allowing construction to resume and the long-delayed facility to finally be completed.

City officials emphasized that they are working to resolve administrative and technical issues to ensure smoother project delivery in the future.



































