Pattaya Mayor assists tourist in motorcycle accident while overseeing traffic regulation efforts

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet along with local council members rushed to assist a tourist who had been involved in a motorcycle accident on South Pattaya Road on February 3. The incident occurred during their field visit to oversee the implementation of new parking regulations on the street.

The Mayor immediately coordinated with a nearby clinic to provide first aid to the injured tourist. He also contacted the Sawang Boriboon Foundation rescue team to transport the individual to the hospital for further treatment. The prompt response highlighted the city’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of both locals and visitors.











































