Pattaya moves towards solar energy – A step towards green tourism

By Pattaya Mail
Pattaya takes a green step forward with the installation of solar rooftops at City Hall, aiming to power the city with renewable energy and support its Green Tourism initiative.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichetsath chaired a meeting to discuss the installation of a solar rooftop system at Pattaya City Hall. This initiative is part of the city’s efforts to transition to renewable energy sources, contributing to Pattaya’s goal of becoming a Green Tourism City.



The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) presented a proposal and draft contract for the solar energy project, which would operate under the ESCO (Energy Service Company) model. The meeting focused on discussing the project’s design, government regulations, and safety concerns to ensure the effective and efficient implementation of the solar rooftop system.

This green initiative aligns with Pattaya’s commitment to sustainable development and energy conservation, enhancing the city’s eco-friendly tourism appeal.














