Pattaya Mayor announces new mandate for students regarding scout uniforms

Pattaya officials have directed all educational institutions under their jurisdiction to abolish the mandate for students to wear scout and girl scout uniforms, in a move similar to steps other institutions across the kingdom have recently taken.

The ‘Pattaya Direct Line’ Facebook account issued the report following an announcement by the Mayor of Pattaya. The policy is being introduced with the intention of alleviating the financial strain that uniform costs are putting on parents.







Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet said he will soon issue an official document outlining the new guidelines to schools. He further noted that students who cannot afford scout uniforms will be permitted to don a normal student uniform, complemented by a badge, scarf or hat.

The mayor said he expects this announcement to contribute to a reduction in household expenses. He also reassured parents that the scouting program would continue to uphold its alignment with the curriculum, providing comprehensive training to young learners.







While the amendment will offer significant relief to some, it is not mandatory for any students and is primarily intended as an alternative for families who find purchasing scout uniforms financially challenging. (NNT)





















