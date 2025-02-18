Pattaya Mayor and Police Chief oversee demolition of drug hotspot in Jomtien

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and Pattaya Police Chief Pol. Col. Navin Teerawit inspected the progress of demolishing illegal structures in Jomtien Soi 3. This effort aims to eliminate drug-related activities and ensure long-term solutions to drug problems in the area.

The operation follows a large-scale police crackdown under Region 2 Police, which mobilized over 900 officers from 23 stations to combat crime in Jomtien Soi 2, 3, and 4. Dubbed “Purge the Parasites,” the campaign targeted drug trafficking and crime hotspots.







Following the crackdown, Pattaya City deployed demolition teams to remove unauthorized makeshift shelters constructed with metal sheets on private land without permission. Two landowners consented to the demolition, while the remaining 22 cases required further proceedings. The full demolition process was scheduled to take one month, and officials were on-site to assess progress after completion of this period.

Although some residents voluntarily dismantled parts of the structures, walls and other remnants remained. Pattaya’s Public Works Department will complete the demolition while law enforcement continues to monitor the area to prevent drug-related activities. Authorities have also engaged with the landowners to ensure the space is not illegally occupied again.



Pol. Col. Navin stated that after clearing Jomtien Soi 3, police will shift their focus to the Somprasong Project, an area with similar conditions. Although fewer people reside there and no land encroachments have been reported, its environment poses potential crime risks. Police have already surveyed the area, gathered input from residents, and will take necessary measures to ensure public safety.











































