Pattaya City holds meeting to discuss 5G Smart City equipment procurement for EEC

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City organized a meeting to discuss the management plan for the 5G Smart City equipment procurement project aimed at enhancing urban management and promoting a better living environment in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). The meeting addressed the temporary suspension of the project since February 3, to avoid additional costs, such as electricity bills, while further funding strategies are being explored.







The meeting also reported on the progress of the project and the future plan of action. Mayor Porament Ngampichet assigned the Strategy and Budget Office to send a proposal to the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) for support with electricity costs. Additionally, NT (National Telecom) was tasked with seeking other potential investors for advertising to help offset costs.

The goal is to ensure the project’s success through collaboration between agencies, resulting in maximum benefits for both the government and the people of Pattaya. The next meeting will aim to finalize decisions on the project’s direction.































