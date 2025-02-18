Nightclub Drama Escalates – Woman assaulted in Pattaya after catching Indian boyfriend cheating

PATTAYA, Thailand – A shocking incident unfolded in Pattaya when a 27-year-old Thai woman discovered that her Indian boyfriend was secretly dating another woman. The confrontation escalated into a violent attack, drawing the attention of bystanders and tourists.

According to reports, a group of four Thai women and one foreigner were involved in the altercation. One foreign man attempted to restrain a Thai woman to prevent further violence, but another woman dressed in black continued to physically assault her, kicking and beating her in front of several foreign tourists. Some passersby stopped to watch, with some recording the incident on their phones. Others who attempted to intervene were verbally attacked by the aggressors and told to stay out of the matter.







The assault took place at the end of Soi Diamond, near Pattaya Second Road. Eventually, a Good Samaritan stepped in, ignoring verbal abuse from the attackers, and helped the victim report the incident to Pattaya City Police Station. Meanwhile, the perpetrator and the Indian man, dressed in white, remained at the scene and continued arguing. Shortly afterward, Pattaya police patrol officers arrived and instructed all involved to report to the police station. However, the attackers managed to flee before they could be taken into custody.

The victim, Ms. Parichat, 27, recounted that she had been in a relationship with the Indian man for seven months. On the night of the incident, he told her he was at a well-known nightclub on Walking Street. She decided to go there with her friend, only to find him talking with a group of women.



When she confronted them, one of the women became aggressive, claiming that the foreign man was also her boyfriend. Security guards intervened to de-escalate the situation and escorted them out of the club. However, as Parichat was walking back to her accommodation, she was ambushed and physically assaulted by the group.

Police have recorded the incident and are investigating further. Officers are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.































