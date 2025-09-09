Pattaya Mayor acts quickly to clear rocks from Wong Amat Beach for tourist safety

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet led a team of officials from the city’s Natural Resources and Environment Office to clear sharp rocks and debris from Wong Amat Beach in north Pattaya, aiming to safeguard tourists visiting the popular hidden coastal spot.

The move came after local fishermen reported that a buildup of stones along the shoreline posed potential hazards for beachgoers, especially those walking along the sand or wading in the shallow waters. Wong Amat Beach, known for its natural beauty and fresh seafood vendors, attracts a mix of tourists looking to relax amid pristine surroundings.







Mayor Poramet said the cleanup involved relocating rocks to areas where they could not be washed back into the beach or swimming zones. “Our priority is the safety of visitors,” he said. “In the long term, we plan to maintain Wong Amat as a clean and safe natural beach while preserving its unique local character.”

The operation included coordination with local fishing groups, who provided information on areas of concern, ensuring that both tourists and the local community could continue to enjoy the beach safely. Authorities stressed that the ongoing efforts reflect Pattaya’s commitment to maintaining its coastal attractions in a sustainable and secure manner.

Officials also highlighted that while the immediate hazards have been addressed, visitors should remain aware of natural conditions on any beach and respect posted safety guidelines. The city intends to continue monitoring Wong Amat Beach to keep it safe and welcoming for tourists and families alike.





































