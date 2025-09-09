BREAKING: Thaksin Shinawatra sentenced to one year in prison over hospital stay

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders has ordered former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to serve a one-year prison sentence, ruling that his recent stay on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital was unlawful and did not constitute lawful fulfillment of his previous sentence.

The ruling, issued on September 9 in case No. BK 1/2568, followed a petition from former Democrat Party MP Chanchai Israsenaraks, who requested the court to verify whether Thaksin’s hospitalization complied with the Supreme Court’s earlier verdict. The court summoned Thaksin and Manop Chomchuen, commander of Bangkok’s Special Prison, to attend the hearing at 10:00 a.m.







Thaksin arrived at the Supreme Court earlier that morning, accompanied by family members including Pinthongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong, Paethongtarn Shinawatra, their spouses, and his personal lawyer Winyat Chatmontri. Supporters wearing red shirts were present outside the court, shouting “We love Thaksin!” as he exited his vehicle.

Following the verdict, Paethongtarn Shinawatra was seen consoling Thaksin, holding his hand and offering support, while the former prime minister remained composed, consulting with his lawyer.

The case has attracted significant attention from both Thai and international media, highlighting ongoing scrutiny over legal compliance by former political leaders. Access to the court was restricted to registered journalists due to high media interest. This ruling marks a significant development in Thaksin’s longstanding legal challenges and underscores the judiciary’s stance on the enforcement of sentences for political figures.



































