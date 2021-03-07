Pattaya market’s parking garage approved

Pattaya will soon sign a contract to build a five-story parking garage at Naklua’s Lan Po Market after the Treasury Department approved the transfer of royal land.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said March 6 that the Chonburi Treasury Department announced Feb. 26 that just more than a rai of land next to the Banglamung District chief’s residence will be owned by the Ministry of Finance following the transfer from the Royal Household Bureau.





Building plans, the budget and public hearings all are completed, with no local opposition to the parking garage documented.

The automated garage will be able to house 240 cars and trucks and 100 motorcycles. Sonthaya estimated it will serve 2,000 vehicles a day, greatly reducing parking and traffic-congestion problems at the Naklua market and, therefore, increasing its revenue.

The garage is expected to open in 2022.











