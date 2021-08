Pattaya again closed Lan Po Market after another 20 migrant workers there tested positive for the coronavirus.

The July 31 closure order is for only a day, during which time vendors and workers will be tested for Covid-19 and the seafood market disinfected.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said migrant workers would not be allowed to return to the Naklua market until they complete 14 days of quarantine. No Thai employer so far has tested positive for the virus.