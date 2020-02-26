Pattaya marital spat ends in blood splatter

A marital spat turned bloody when a British expat tried to settle things with a knife.







Charles Christopher Ratcliffe, 78, and wife Wasana Kandee, 67, both had slash wounds when police and paramedics arrived at the Lek Apartments on Second Road after 1:30 a.m. Feb. 24. Neighbors called the cops when they heard the couple’s argument turn violent.

Ratcliffe suffered cuts to his face and head and his wife to both hands. Blood spattered the empty beer bottles and cans scattered around the room.

Before being sent to the hospital Wasana told police she and her husband were arguing when he came at her with a knife. She suffered defensive wounds on her hands while trying to wrestle the blade from the Briton, then cut his face and head once she got control of the knife.







