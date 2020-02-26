Naklua roadwork project far from done at deadline

Contractors laying new drainpipes across Naklua are running out of time and affected businesses are running out of patience.







Pattaya Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya checked the progress of work on Soi Post Office where two lanes are closed and heavy machinery and barricades are clogging traffic, making access to businesses difficult.

The 101-million-baht project begun in July is supposed to finish this month, but with less than a week to go, it’s certain to run over the contract limit.

Banlue told workers their work is inconveniencing many and urged them to pick up the pace.

The roadwork calls for the laying of two pairs of pipes to carry storm runoff and sewage, with runoff ending in the sea and wastewater at Pattaya’s sewage-treatment plant.

Work was divided into eight phases and contractors haven’t yet completed Phase 6, which covers the stretch between the Numchai Home Electronics intersection and Sawang Fa Road, passing through Soi Post Office.

The seventh phase runs from Sawang Fa to Soi Huatung and the final phase from Huatung to Sukhumvit and Phongam Road, the Lan Po intersection and through to the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation.













