Pattaya-Maptaphut motorway to open this week

By Pattaya Mail
The Department of Highway will open Motorway Route 7, Pattaya-Maptaphut extension on May 22 on a trial basis before the toll will be collected in September.

Department director-general, Sarawut Songwilai said that the 32- kilometer extension consists of three toll gates – Huay Yai, Khao Chi On and U-Tapao. The investment budget of 17 billion baht was spent on the construction and land expropriation.



From the exit at the U-Tapao toll gate, linking Sukhumvit Road, motorists can head to U-Tapao Airport and the Mataphut industrial estate.

The toll charges will begin in September. The toll fee from Bangkok to U-tapao is 130 baht for cars, 210 baht for six-wheeled trucks and 305 baht for larger trucks.

It is expected that about 36,000 vehicles will use the Pattaya-Mataphut extension daily.

Motorway Route 7 is an optional route to increase transportation and logistics efficiency of the industrial sector and to upgrade transportation network in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) areas. (TNA)

The good news is, toll will not be collected until September 2020.


Highway No. 7 as it connects to Sukhumvit Highway in front of the Ocean Marina. Turn left to Sattahip and turn right to Pattaya.


