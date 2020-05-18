Pattaya-Maptaphut motorway to open this week

The Department of Highway will open Motorway Route 7, Pattaya-Maptaphut extension on May 22 on a trial basis before the toll will be collected in September.

Department director-general, Sarawut Songwilai said that the 32- kilometer extension consists of three toll gates – Huay Yai, Khao Chi On and U-Tapao. The investment budget of 17 billion baht was spent on the construction and land expropriation.







From the exit at the U-Tapao toll gate, linking Sukhumvit Road, motorists can head to U-Tapao Airport and the Mataphut industrial estate.

The toll charges will begin in September. The toll fee from Bangkok to U-tapao is 130 baht for cars, 210 baht for six-wheeled trucks and 305 baht for larger trucks.

It is expected that about 36,000 vehicles will use the Pattaya-Mataphut extension daily.

Motorway Route 7 is an optional route to increase transportation and logistics efficiency of the industrial sector and to upgrade transportation network in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) areas. (TNA)







