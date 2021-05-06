Thai Foreign Ministry warns scams over vaccine tours to the United States

The Foreign Ministry warned against some travel agents’ invitations for people to buy their COVID-19 vaccination tour packages, saying customers may waste their money.

In response to tour firms’ invitations for Thai people to buy their travel packages to have COVID-19 vaccination in the United States, Tanee Sangrat, spokesman of the Foreign Ministry, said states in the US might have different regulations on the vaccination and many states were blocking vaccine tourism by giving COVID-19 vaccines to local residents only.







Customers of vaccination tours risked losing money without being inoculated and their entry could also be blocked by US immigration, he said.

The spokesman of the Foreign Ministry also said that COVID-19 vaccines in the US were approved for emergency use only and manufacturers would not take any responsibility for any side effects or severe allergies.







The people who were interested in vaccine tour packages should check relevant information before making a decision. They could inquire about the matter from the Department of Consular Affairs through the hotline number 02-572-8442 and the “Thai Consular” app, Mr Tanee said. (TNA)









