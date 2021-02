A heartbroken Pattaya man allegedly stabbed himself in the chest after his girlfriend ended their relationship.

Phumin Khemngam, 35, suffered a serious wound to the left side of his chest in the suicide attempt at his Soi Boonsamphan 11 flat on Feb. 19.







Ex-girlfriend Somjit Prew, 49, said the couple had argued when she told him she was breaking up. Phumin grabbed a 20-centimeter knife and stabbed himself, she claimed.

Nongprue police brought her to the station for more questioning.