Central Pattaya residents take cooking class to learn new occupation

Central Pattaya residents learned to make Thai sweets, giving them a new option for earning money during the recession.

Prapit Noppracha, director of Banglamung Office for Non-Formal and Informal Education, opened the Feb. 19-21 course for Chumsai Community residents.







The course began with lessons on how to make rice-flour muffins and “kanom fak bua,” or deep-fried rice-flower pandan, using easily found local ingredients.





Students included many who used to work other jobs but have been put out of work by the coronavirus pandemic.

The course included both classroom and hands-on training, with students able to eat the fruits of their labor.

















