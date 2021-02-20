Central Pattaya residents take cooking class to learn new occupation

By Jetsada Homklin
Central Pattaya residents are taught how to make rice-flour muffins and “kanom fak bua,” or deep-fried rice-flower pandan, using easily found local ingredients.

Central Pattaya residents learned to make Thai sweets, giving them a new option for earning money during the recession.

Prapit Noppracha, director of Banglamung Office for Non-Formal and Informal Education, opened the Feb. 19-21 course for Chumsai Community residents.



These new cooking skills give the residents a new option for earning money during the recession.



Students included many who used to work other jobs but have been put out of work by the coronavirus pandemic.

The course included both classroom and hands-on training, with students able to eat the fruits of their labor.


The classes were held at the Banglamung District Non-Formal and Informal Education Feb 18-19.





