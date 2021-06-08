Moderna vaccine available in Thailand from October at 3,800 baht for 2 doses

The Private Hospital Association priced two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna at 3,800 baht.

The board of the association concluded the price for the vaccine that it will procure through the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO). The price includes COVID-19 vaccine insurance and services at hospitals. The delivery of the Moderna vaccine will start approximately in October.







The association ordered 10 million doses of the Moderna vaccine through the GPO. In October, 4 million doses will arrive in three lots, 1 million more doses will be delivered early next year and the rest 5 million doses will be gradually accepted afterwards. (TNA)



















