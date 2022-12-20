Pattaya man burned in gas-leak fire at ‘Khaotom” restaurant

A Naklua man was badly burned after a gas leak at his porridge restaurant.

Wichai Prathumsawat, 60, suffered burns to his face, arms and legs in the Dec. 17 accident at the Pae Jiew eatery. He was treated at Banglamung Hospital.

The man’s wife, Pad, 62, said they had heard the sound of gas leaking and went through the kitchen turning off valves. But as Wichai bent over one tank, fire leapt up and burned him.

Firefighters confirmed the gas valve was closed, but was still leaking, due to the deterioration of the valve joint. It’s unknown what sparked the fire.

























