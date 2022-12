One foreigner died and a second was hurt when their motorbike slammed into a utility pole in Pattaya.

Neither victim was identified with one sent to an unnamed hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and the second dying at the scene of the wreck on Soi Buakhao Dec. 18. The corpse was taken to Banglamung Hospital.

Witness Alongkot Namduang, 57, said he saw the Honda Click speeding down the narrow road to overtake a taxi, lose control and crash.