Pattaya man beaten by bar staff goes live online instead of to police

A Pattaya man beat up by 16 employees and customers at an illegally open South Pattaya bar opted to broadcast his plight on the internet rather than press charges.

Identified only as Banpot, 36, the victim ran out of the unnamed bar at Bali Hai Pier around 4 a.m. Dec. 13. Looking for likes or sympathy, he sat down outside a convenience store and started livestreaming on Facebook.







Banpot finally contacted police, who took the bloodied man to Pattaya Hospital for treatment.

Later Monday, Banpot retold his tale to the media, saying he and a friend were at the Bali Hai watering hole open yet again after being closed for violating the Emergency Decree previously. After numerous drinks, they got loud and staff must have believed they were arguing.





According to Banpot, a staff member told the owner about trouble brewing, who told security guards, who probably tried to toss Banpot out, although he didn’t admit that.

Suddenly, according to him, the many security guards and staff, about 16 people, began beating on him and his pal with pipes, bottles, wood and knives.





Banpot insisted, of course, he did nothing wrong.

It was telling that later Monday, when Pattaya’s police chief learned of the incident, Banpot didn’t return to the station as requested to answer questions. He got his 15 minutes of livestream fame, which might have been what he was after all along.





























