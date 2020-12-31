Pattaya lockdown to help reduce New Year’s road deaths

Nongprue opened its year-end highway-safety center, but expects Pattaya’s virtual lockdown will do more to cut road deaths as fewer people will be traveling in and out of the city.

Chonburi Deputy Gov. Thammasak Rattanathanya visited the Center for Prevention and Reduction of Road Accidents at the Chaloemphrakiat intersection Dec. 29. The center operates through Jan. 4.







The “dangerous days” around New Year’s Eve typically see a large number of highway fatalities and accidents due to drunk driving, driving motorbikes without helmets and speeding.

Thammasak said fewer people are expected to visit Pattaya this year, however, as all non-essential businesses in the city and all of Banglamung District are closed by the coronavirus crisis and all sanctioned holiday events canceled.













