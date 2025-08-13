Standing ovation at the Pattaya City Expats Club

PATTAYA, Thailand – On August 6, 2025, the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) was treated to an unforgettable musical performance by the talented Filipino artists Dhudz and Mary Sanvictores, accompanied by the skilled keyboardist Tikoy. The event was a vibrant showcase of musical talent, featuring a mix of solo and duet performances that left the audience thoroughly entertained and engaged.

The morning was launched by a stunning solo by Dhudz, who has nurtured a lifelong passion for singing despite early resistance by his father. He captivated the audience with his soulful renditions. Mary, who has sung internationally, once won a Tina Turner singing competition and mesmerized the crowd with her powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence.







Tikoy’s masterful keyboard accompaniment added depth and richness to the performances, creating a harmonious blend of sounds that resonated throughout the venue. The trio’s chemistry was evident as they seamlessly transitioned between songs, keeping the audience enthralled with their musical prowess.

The songs were diverse, featuring a range of genres from pop and soul to musical theatre. Highlights included a stunning rendition of Music of the Night from Phantom of the Opera (which is currently playing in Bangkok) and heartfelt tributes to Tina Turner. Mary encouraged audience participation. The crowd was not only attentive but also actively engaged, singing along and clapping along to the music and a few took the opportunity to dance to the music.



Mary took a moment to share some valuable advice with the audience, emphasizing the positive health benefits of engaging with music for just 15 minutes a day. She highlighted the joy and vitality that music brings to daily life, encouraging everyone to incorporate it into their routines.

The PCEC members expressed their deep appreciation for the performers with a standing ovation. The event was a testament to the power of music to bring people together and create memorable experiences.



For those who missed the performance, Dhudz and Mary, along with Tokay, regularly appear at the Gold Monkey venue on Mondays. It is located in Jomtien and is known for its good food and live music. Mary and other artists also perform there on other nights, offering more opportunities to enjoy their exceptional talent.

After the presentation, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming events. This was followed by the Open Forum where questions are asked and comments made about Expat living in Thailand. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club.



































