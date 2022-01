South Pattaya residents annoyed by a neighboring junkyard used their city hall connection to get workers to stop burning old electrical cables.

Nikhom Sangkaew, a mayoral advisor and vice president of the Soi Khopai Community, demanded the unnamed junkyard stop burning wires to extract the copper as it caused foul-smelling black smoke.

It’s unknown if the junkyard has legal permission to burn old wires, but faced with a city hall-connect “poo yai,” workers backed down.