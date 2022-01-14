Japan’s trade minister has paid a courtesy call on Thailand’s prime minister and reasserted Japan’s commitment toward investment and industrial development in Thailand.

Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hagiuda Koichi met Prime Minister Gen. Prayu Chan-o-cha and discussed several topics of collaboration, including trade, industrial development, and energy. The prime minister thanked Japan for contributing to human resources development in Thailand, which he said will yield workers with specific skills that correspond to target industries utilizing advanced technology. Gen. Prayut noted that these workers will support Japanese investments in Thailand’s targeted industries in the long run.







Minister Hagiuda expressed pleasure over the meeting and asserted his commitment toward promoting Thai-Japanese economic cooperation. He also said Japan is ready to support Thailand’s hosting of APEC this year.

After the discussions, the prime minister signed a memorandum of cooperation on energy partnership between Thailand’s Ministry of Energy and the government of Japan. The memorandum was signed by Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, and the Japanese trade minister. The memorandum places emphasis on transitioning from fossil fuels to clean energy and cooperation in developing technologies and innovations pertaining to ‘smart energy.’ (NNT)































