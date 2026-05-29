Pattaya loan shark horror as woman says gang beat her inside hotel room

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 22-year-old woman has filed a police complaint in Pattaya after alleging she was violently assaulted by an illegal money lender and a group of associates following a dispute over high-interest debt payments. The victim, identified only as Ms. Supattra, arrived at Pattaya City Police Station in tears during the early hours of May 28, visibly injured with swelling and bruising across her face, head, and body. She later underwent a medical examination as part of the investigation. According to her statement to police and local media, she had borrowed money twice from a 21-year-old acquaintance. The first loan amounted to 3,000 baht, followed by a second loan of 4,000 baht. She claimed the lender charged daily floating interest payments of 570 baht until the principal could be repaid.







The woman said she later managed to repay part of the debt and interest, but alleged the remaining interest was repeatedly rolled into new debt calculations, making repayment increasingly difficult. After losing contact with the lender for around three months, she unexpectedly encountered the creditor again at a nightclub in Pattaya’s Walking Street area. She alleged the lender confiscated her ID card before later arriving at her hotel room on Pattaya Third Road accompanied by around five associates, demanding additional money. Fearing for her safety, the woman said she borrowed another 10,000 baht to hand over to the group. However, despite complying with the demands, she alleged she was then physically attacked inside the room.



The victim claimed she was dragged to the ground by her hair and repeatedly kicked in the head while the group watched. She also alleged images of the assault were later shared online alongside threatening messages challenging her to report the incident to police. Investigators have since identified the suspected lender and are working to locate those involved. Police said legal proceedings are underway as detectives gather evidence connected to the alleged assault and illegal lending activities.

















































