PATTAYA, Thailand – Municipal enforcement officers in Pattaya came to the rescue of a tourist after a pair of wireless earbuds accidentally fell into a drainage pipe along Pattaya Beach, May 29. Officials responded quickly and used special equipment to retrieve the earbuds from inside the drain before successfully returning them to the relieved owner. The light-hearted incident drew smiles from people nearby and highlighted the willingness of Pattaya officers to assist tourists with even the smallest emergencies along the city’s popular beachfront area.

















































