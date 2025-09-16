Pattaya Mayor stresses every effort counts while handing out 152 uniforms to city staff

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, together with city executives, met with staff from the municipal administrative department to discuss work policies and provide guidance aimed at ensuring all personnel can perform their duties with confidence and efficiency.







During the meeting, Mayor Poramet emphasized the importance of teamwork and dedication in driving Pattaya forward, highlighting the critical role that every staff member plays in maintaining city operations and public services.

As a gesture of appreciation and support, the city also distributed 152 new uniforms to staff members, symbolizing both gratitude and care for their ongoing efforts.



Mayor Poramet remarked, “Every contribution of our staff is vital. This small token of support is to recognize their dedication and to encourage them to continue performing their duties with pride and professionalism.”

The initiative reflects Pattaya’s commitment to strengthening municipal operations, fostering a motivated workforce, and ensuring that the city continues to progress efficiently and sustainably.



































