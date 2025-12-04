Two Myanmar workers killed in horrific Pattaya sidecar motorcycle collision

PATTAYA, Thailand – A tragic road accident claimed the lives of two Myanmar workers when their sidecar motorcycle collided with a car in Banglamung, Chonburi.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Thung Kha Road, with emergency responders from Sawang Boriboon rushing to the scene. Witnesses found the bronze MG car, license plate KHO 3173 Rayong, with severe front-end damage, and the black Honda sidecar motorcycle, license plate KHP 688 Rayong, mangled on the hood of the car.







The first victim, 41-year-old Ted So Oo, suffered a fractured skull and broken neck and was pronounced dead at the scene. The second, approximately 40, was critically injured and transported to Wat Yannasangwararam Hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

The car driver, 30-year-old Siripong Kongthong, said he was returning home with his family when the sidecar suddenly swerved across the road, leaving him unable to brake in time. Authorities reviewed eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage to investigate the incident and plan to question the car driver further as part of legal proceedings.









































