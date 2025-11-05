Pattaya launches public space cleanup, but citizens say much more needed

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers, together with the City Environmental Office, have recently removed obstacles and personal items blocking public spaces along Pattaya Klang Soi 2 in an effort to restore order and make sidewalks and shared areas accessible to residents and tourists. The city encouraged citizens to report blockages via hotline 1337.







While officials described the operation as a step toward a cleaner, more organized city, many residents say the effort, though welcome, is only a first step in addressing long-standing issues. Comments on social media highlighted frustrations with recurring obstructions, vehicles, and street furniture that force pedestrians onto busy roads.

One resident praised the effort, writing, “Excellent, keep it clean everywhere!” while another noted, “Now the sidewalks are gone; tourists have to walk on the road.” Others stressed the importance of continuity and expansion of such actions to other areas, including Soi Buakhao and Mabyai Lia 9, citing years-long blockages and narrow streets obstructed by furniture, drying racks, and parked vehicles.

Some users drew comparisons with other cities, noting, “In developed countries, public spaces are clean and orderly; Pattaya should follow suit,” and urged authorities to extend enforcement consistently, not just for isolated cleanups.

The initiative reflects the city’s intent to improve the urban environment and public safety, yet residents’ comments underscore that without sustained enforcement and broader coverage, blockages may simply return to disrupt sidewalks and community spaces.



































