Drunk senior driver smashes utility pole in Pattaya, causes blackout

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 64-year-old man crashed his car into a utility pole early Monday morning, causing a temporary power outage across a Pattaya village but suffering only minor injuries.

At around 4:00 a.m. on 4 November, Sawang Boriboon Rescue Center received an emergency call reporting a seven-seat Ford Everest had lost control and struck a high-voltage utility pole in a residential area behind the Highway Patrol Station on Highway 7, Section 5, in Nongprue, East Pattaya. Rescue teams immediately rushed to the scene.







Authorities found the maroon-colored Ford Everest heavily damaged at the front, with the pole leaning on the vehicle. The driver, identified as Suphanan Oncham, 64, was conscious but complained of chest tightness from the impact with the steering wheel. He was given first aid on site before being transported to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital for further treatment.

Suphanan told authorities he could not recall the moment of the crash and admitted to being intoxicated. “I was driving home through the alley and I must have passed out for a moment. When I woke up, the accident had already happened,” he said.





Police secured the vehicle for further inspection while coordinating with the local electricity authority to remove the damaged pole and restore power to affected homes. Electricity was successfully restored after emergency repairs.

No other injuries were reported, and the incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of driving under the influence, particularly in residential areas during the early morning hours.



































