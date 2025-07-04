Pattaya launches homeless sweep — but locals say ‘They just come back by evening’

PATTAYA, Thailand – In response to mounting complaints from residents and business owners, Pattaya authorities launched a citywide sweep to clear homeless encampments, beggars, and suspected human trafficking victims from key tourist and public areas.

Acting under the directive of Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, city departments including the Social Welfare Office, municipal police, planning teams, and the Office of Public Order collaborated with the Chonburi Protection Center for the Homeless and the Take Care Kids Foundation. The operation targeted heavily impacted zones such as Pattaya Beach Road, the Bali Hai flyover, Pratumnak Soi 5, Yin Yom Beach, and other areas flagged via citizen reports to City Hall.







Officials emphasized that this was not simply a crackdown but a coordinated effort to provide assistance. Members of the public who witness begging rings, child exploitation, or trafficking are encouraged to call the 1300 hotline toll-free 24 hours a day.

However, public reaction remains deeply divided. While some praised the visible action, many criticized the lack of lasting solutions.

“You chase them off in the morning, and they’re back in the evening — same people, same place.”

“Don’t make it a media event. Make it real.”

“Try Soi Rung Land. Or the old bank near Pattaya Land 13/4 — drug addicts gambling openly in the morning.”

“They’re people too. Maybe help them instead of just moving them around.”

“They all have supermarket carts now. Where do they even get them from?”

Others expressed concern about the impact on tourism, especially from foreign visitors:

“Tourists walk by and see people urinating, sleeping, and begging on the beach — how is this a world-class city?”

“I saw a foreign beggar asking for snacks and drinks in front of the beach shrine. It’s embarrassing.”

“I’m from here. Born and raised. We want Pattaya to be clean, safe, and worthy of its reputation again.”

Some vented skepticism about the city’s true intentions and past efforts:

“Like the underpass motorbike crackdown — one day and it’s back to chaos.”

“Is this just to make headlines? Are they actually helping anyone?”

“Don’t forget the gangs at night. Saw a mafia group beat a drunk tourist at 4 a.m. on Walking Street.”

There were also sarcastic remarks and dark humor:

“Smells like development. Wow, Thailand’s improving.”

“Don’t forget to check the bushes at Laem Bali Hai — full house every night.”

“Cleaning the city… where should we send them? Back under the flyover by morning?”





Meanwhile, some suggested the city is only scratching the surface of a deeper problem, calling for shelter programs, addiction treatment, or immigration control:

“Plenty of Cambodians and Laotians pretending to be Thai beggars at the traffic lights — check IDs!”

“The smell alone is driving tourists away.”

“You need laws, shelters, and real outreach. This isn’t just a police issue.”

From dark humor to raw frustration, Pattaya citizens flood social media with firsthand accounts and demands for real reform.



































