Flipped and Fortunate – Do Pattaya roads need police checkpoints at every intersection?

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s busy streets are no strangers to traffic chaos, but recent incidents have reignited calls for tighter police checkpoints to improve road safety. Some locals and expats suggest increasing the number of checkpoints at intersections to deter reckless driving, while others worry this could add to traffic congestion without fully solving the root problems.

A recent accident highlights the issue: On the night of July 2, around 11:30 PM, a car crash on South Pattaya Road in front of Pure Motor shop caused a scene of chaos. A young driver, aged 24, reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed his white Toyota Yaris into a black Mitsubishi and a black Honda Jazz while the latter was waiting to turn into a street. The Yaris flipped onto its side, blocking traffic but fortunately causing no injuries.







The driver admitted he was drowsy after dropping off his girlfriend and lost control, causing the multi-vehicle collision. Police arrived quickly, documenting the scene and reviewing CCTV footage to investigate.

Incidents like this raise questions about whether more police presence, such as checkpoints at busy intersections, could prevent accidents caused by fatigue, distracted driving, or reckless behavior. While checkpoints may catch offenders and encourage safer driving habits, critics argue that the root causes also include inadequate driver education, poor road infrastructure, and inconsistent enforcement.

Pattaya’s rapid growth and heavy traffic flow mean that road safety remains a top concern. As the city considers expanding traffic enforcement measures, public opinion is divided between calls for more checkpoints and the need for broader traffic management solutions.



































