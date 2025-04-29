Pattaya launches community-based drug rehab program to give over 30 addicts a second chance at life

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City launched its community-based treatment (CBTx) initiative under the “Sustainable Sub-district Project for Integrated Drug Solutions”, aiming to rehabilitate more than 30 drug users and guide them toward a new path in life. The opening ceremony took place in the Chumsai community, with Mayor Poramet Ngampichet presiding over the event.

The program is part of a national strategy led by the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), in collaboration with security and public health agencies across Thailand. The key principle of this initiative is a holistic and localized approach to drug prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation—making subdistricts (tambons) the operational hub. It engages various sectors including local governments, hospitals, police, military, and especially the community itself.







The Pattaya CBTx event was also attended by Pol. Col. Chatree Suksiri, Deputy Commander of Chonburi Provincial Police; Dr. Wichai Thanasopon, expert in preventive medicine; as well as Banglamung district officials, Pattaya City Council members, and leaders from local hospitals and communities.

This round of treatment sees 30 participants divided into eight recovery modules: medical detox, faith-based healing, vocational therapy, music therapy, sports therapy, family therapy, innovation-based therapy, and psychological rehabilitation. All participants are required to take urine drug tests regularly throughout the 16-session program, which spans five months. Upon completion, they will receive a certificate from Pattaya Patthammakhun Hospital, serving as both recognition and encouragement for their recovery journey.

The initiative marks a vital step toward sustainable drug reform in Pattaya through community involvement and inter-agency collaboration—empowering those struggling with addiction to reclaim their lives.

































